San Francisco police stepping up DUI enforcement

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco police will be conducting DUI patrols this Saturday between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m.

Research shows that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20 percent when well-publicized DUI checkpoints and proactive DUI patrols are conducted routinely.

Recent statistics reveal that 30 percent of drivers in fatal crashes had one or more drugs in their systems. A study of active drivers showed more tested positive for drugs that may impair driving, 14%, than did for alcohol, 7.3 %. Of the drugs, marijuana was most prevalent, at 7.4%, slightly more than alcohol.

Drivers caught driving impaired can face jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.