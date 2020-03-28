San Francisco police to enforce shelter-in-place orders this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — “We are going to have to make some changes.”

At a news conference Friday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed said the bad behavior that occurred last weekend cannot repeat itself this weekend.

“We saw a number of areas in our city that were jam packed and people playing volley ball and basketball,” Breed said.

The mayor said social distancing and stay-at-home orders must be followed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

And to that end, parking lots at San Francisco’s Ocean Beach, the Marina Green, and Crissy Field’s east beach have been closed. Outdoor fitness sites are now off limits, and so are neighborhood playgrounds.

“What we want people to do is stay at home and when they need air, walk outside and go to a park near your neighborhood,” Breed said. “Please don’t get in your car and drive.”

Police will be controlling the overcrowded hot spots and may shift their focus from education to enforcement.

“For those who have been warned repeatedly, there will come a time when we will have to enforce that’s just a fact of life,” San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said.

City officials also announced next week they will open Moscone West as a homeless shelter, so existing shelters can be thinned out to allow for social distancing.

In addition, they have secured 300 hotel rooms and hope to increase that by 3,000 next week to house homeless and SRO’s that need to be isolated.

On the medical front, several staffers and at least one patient at Laguna Honda Hospital have tested positive for the coronavirus and an outbreak is expected there.

“We have begun bringing in additional resources including staff and expertise on long term care infection control and infectious disease,” Dr. Grant Colfax said.

In terms of testing, the city is still not doing as much as it would like, though the public health department plans to triple its daily amount of testing. There will also be more drive though testing in the city and the city will prioritize first responders and health care workers for testing.

Latest News Headlines: