(BCN) — The San Francisco Police Department is scheduled to hold a virtual town hall meeting today at 3 p.m. to provide more public information about an officer-involved shooting, according to the department. Nobody was shot in the Aug. 6 shooting, police said.

The incident took place at Shotwell and 18th Streets, after officers tried to detain a suspect who led them on a foot chase. Police said that an officer fired their weapon during the pursuit. The suspect then hid behind a car and shot at officers. The man was taken into custody after an SFPD tactical unit arrived on the scene.

Today’s online forum will include a presentation by SFPD command staff and will invite viewers to call in to offer public comments. The phone number will be provided during the presentation.

The town hall can be viewed on the city’s YouTube page at: http://youtube.com/sfgtv or on the department’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/SFPD/.

