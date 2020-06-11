San Francisco police won’t respond to non-criminal calls

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police will stop responding to neighbor disputes, reports on homeless people, school discipline interventions and other non-criminal activities as part of a police reform plan announced Thursday.
Mayor London Breed’s said officers would be replaced on non-violent calls by trained and non-armed professionals to limit unnecessary confrontation between the police department and the community.
The city will develop the plan over the next year and follow models like the Cahoots program in Eugene, Ore., Breed said.
That community-based crisis program employs social workers and mental health workers to respond to disturbances where crimes are not being committed.
