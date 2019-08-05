San Francisco police work to identify package theft suspect caught on camera

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco police are asking for your help to identify a package theft suspect.

Authorities say a package was delivered to the victims’ residence located on Iris Avenue on July 17, around 8:56 a.m.

Police say the victim was notified that the package had been delivered to the home in the Laurel Heights area of the Richmond District.

The victim was looking for the package, but it was nowhere to be found.

A home surveillance system used at the victims home caught the suspect on camera.

The video shows the suspect come up the stairs to the home and then leave with a package.

Police ask you to call the 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 if you have any information or recognize the suspect.