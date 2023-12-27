SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A power outage in San Francisco Wednesday morning is impacting thousands, according to PG&E. The outage, which appears to be centered in the city’s Castro District, is impacting 4,142 customers as of about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Other neighborhoods impacted included Twin Peaks, Upper Market, Clarendon Heights, Dolores Heights and Corona Heights. The power outage began shortly after 8 a.m. Power is expected to be restored by 1:30 p.m., PG&E said.

There was no word on what caused the outage or whether it was related to wet, windy weather expected in the Bay Area Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.