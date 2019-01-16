San Francisco prepares ahead of worsening storm conditions

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) -- San Francisco residents were out grabbing sandbags today as storms roll in a flood-prone areas.

Residents are heeding the warning and taking steps to protect themselves, especially as the storm could prove to be powerful.

KRON4’S Terisa Estacio caught up one San Francisco resident grabbing sandbags to shore up a head start preschool program in the city.

The lot is located at the public works yard in the Bayview.

“It isn't flooding now, but we need to prepare,” said the resident.

Getting prepared is certainly the focus right now, as the National Weather Service warns residents about a strong cold front coming in, bringing heavy rain, especially area that are known to have flooding.

This was the scene several years ago in San Francisco’s Mission District -- flooding caused massive damage.

This Tuesday -- sand bags are in place and more to be spread out.

“We allow 10 free bags per resident. We are monitoring the situation,” said Rachel Gordon, with the city’s public works department. “So far just one tree down with no major injuries or problems. Public works crews are ready to react, if necessary.”

The bottom line: Beware and be prepared.

The rain is here and it’s expected to get worse.

