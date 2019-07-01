San Francisco Pride Parade brought out people of all ages

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco celebrates Pride.

On Sunday morning, the city hosted the largest LGBTQ Parade in the world.

Thousands of people lined the streets to watch hundreds of different floats and performers taking part in the parade.

The Pride Parade also brought out people of all ages.

Natalie Martin just finished the fourth grade and came out to celebrate her first Pride parade.

Even at the age of 10, she sees no gender boundaries. To Natalie, love is love.

“I believe that everyone should be able to love everyone who they want. It’s not, it shouldn’t be boy, girl get married, and they love each other. It should be boy and boy get married and love each other and everyone should have the right to love each other,” Natalie said.