San Francisco Pride working for in-person parade in 2022

The Pride Flag flies majestically over the San Francisco Gay Pride parade on June 30, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Meera Fox/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After two consecutive years of an in-person parade being canceled, San Francisco Pride is working to safely return for a parade on June 25-26, the organization announced Wednesday.

San Francisco Pride acknowledged the ongoing spread of the omicron COVID-19 variant and the risks still associated with the pandemic.

Despite those risks, the organization said it will do everything it can to hold a safe in-person event this summer.

“While nothing could ever — ever! — cancel Pride in the queerest, most inclusive city in America, we know it has been a long time since we all gathered along Market Street and at Civic Center,” San Francisco Pride said.

“We are focused on making #SFPride2022 the safest and most welcoming event in our history,” SF Pride added.

The last in-person pride parade in the city was on June 29-30, 2019.

For any businesses looking to sponsor San Francisco Pride, visit sfpride.org/partners.