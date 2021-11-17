San Francisco proposes safe injection sites to combat drug crisis

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed has proposed legislation that would allow “safe consumption sites” in the city.

The city is proposing buying a 8,000 square foot building on Geary Street and Hyde Street for $6.3 million that would allow people to use drugs in the presence of trained professionals.

Nurses and doctors would be equipped with Narcan and other medication to prevent overdoses.

“A safe consumption site is a health-driven harm reduction tool that will save lives and help us connect more people to treatment and services, but is only one part of a broader strategy to address the overdose crisis facing our city,” said Breed.

The hope is to have the site up and running by Spring 2022.

State Senator Scott Weiner also supports the idea and is proposing a similar bill in the state legislature, citing that more San Franciscans died of overdoes than COVID-19 in 2020.