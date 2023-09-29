SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 24-year-old San Francisco woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting from several Walgreens stores around the city.

Savannah Church, aka Ashley West, pleaded not guilty in court Thursday to eight counts of organized retail theft, commercial burglary, and grand theft.

“Prolific, serial retail burglars, have an outsized impact on our community and must be held accountable. Organized retail theft deeply impacts our residents, shoppers and businesses,” District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said.

Church allegedly participated in eight retail theft incidents between June 10 and September 4. Prosecutors wrote, “She and others stole approximately $34,000 worth of goods from three Walgreens locations (at) 456 Mission Street, 1189 Potrero Avenue, and 2494 San Bruno Avenue.”

Church’s suspected criminal activities also stretched across San Mateo and Alameda counties, according to investigators. After hearing from prosecutors at her arraignment, a judge denied granting Church bail.

“The District Attorney’s Office moved to detain her pending trial because of the vast number of

incidents in this case, and because she has three other open cases in San Francisco, as well as open cases in San Mateo County and Alameda County,” the DA’s Office wrote.

Shoplifters have plagued many San Francisco Walgreens stores within the past year. Some stores resorted to locking up freezer sections with chains in an effort to thwart thieves.