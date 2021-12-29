How Bay Area schools are preparing for students to return to in-person classes

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — As students are set to go back to classes, schools throughout the Bay Area are supporting a return to in-person learning despite surge of COVID-19 cases.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH) announced Wednesday its support to continue in-person learning despite the increase of COVID-19 Omicron variant cases.

“San Francisco has remained vigilant and beat back four surges, and we are well positioned with a highly vaccinated population to do the same with this current surge due to Omicron,” said Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco Director of Public Health.

“Throughout the pandemic, San Francisco schools have remained low-risk settings by following proper safety protocols – let’s work together to keep it that way.”

With high COVID rates, SFDPH is advising the community to get vaccinated and boosted, test after travel and gatherings, stay home when sick, and wear proper face coverings.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently announced its support for an additional tool for schools as part of its layered prevention strategy called Test to Stay.

Test to Stay combines contact tracing and COVID-19 testing that is repeated at least twice during a seven-day period post-exposure to allow asymptomatic school-associated close contacts who are not fully vaccinated and do not test positive for COVID-19 to continue in-person learning.

SFDPH says students who participate in Test to Stay should continue to wear masks while in school and should stay home and isolate if they develop symptoms or test positive for COVID-19.

“We must do everything possible to keep students safely attending schools,” said Dr. Susan Philip, San Francisco Health Officer.

“The mental health impacts on students due to social isolation far outweigh the challenges of in-person learning.”

San Mateo County

The San Mateo County office of Education also announced on Wednesday that it’s working closely with county health officials and officials in both the Governor’s Office and California Department of Public Health to support safe in-person learning for students and staff as they return to campuses from the winter holidays.

“San Mateo County school leaders and staff have diligently and effectively followed the pillars of COVID safety for schools throughout the course of the pandemic, including masking, health screenings, COVID-19 testing, and contact tracing,” said San Mateo County Superintendent of Schools Nancy Magee.

“They will continue to follow these protocols to create a safe and smooth return to in-person learning and instruction.”

San Mateo County is reporting vaccination rates above 90 percent among education staff, ongoing efforts to vaccinate 5-11 year-olds, and increased COVID-19 testing after the holidays.

To support with testing, the California Department of Public Health sent out rapid tests for student use in the first weeks after the winter break.

The San Mateo County Office of Education received the rapid tests and is working to distribute to the county’s public school districts as students are set to campus.

County health officials are encouraging families to vaccinate their children who are eligible at several school-based vaccination clinics in January and February.

According to city and county data, San Francisco is reporting 81% of residents of all ages are completely vaccinated and 87% with at least one dose.

To learn more about the modified quarantine guidance, click here.