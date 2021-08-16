San Francisco public schools have first day back

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco public schools are opening for the first day of school in-person on Monday — some of them for the first time in a year and a half.

Some SFUSD schools had opened in-person already back in April. Since then, a lot has changed.

Schools do have a mask mandate regardless of vaccination status, but masks are not required outdoors.

All teachers have to be fully vaccinated by September 7. If they do not get the COVID-19 vaccine, they will have to test for the virus at least once a week.

This applies to the school district’s 10,000 employees.

Last year, SFUSD reported no outbreaks at schools, summer camps or learning hubs.

When schools did in-person learning in the spring, only seven COVID-19 cases were reported involving in school transmission.

The executive vice president of the teacher’s union says they are working with the school district on how to handle what to do if cases make their way into the classrooms this fall.

The hope is that masks and vaccinations for teachers will prevent spread of the virus and its variants.

Mayor London Breed will be stopping by at Carver Elementary School to welcome students and staff around 8 a.m.