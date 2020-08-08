San Francisco public schools’ tentative distance learning deal

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — “If we could go back safely, we’d be there we want to be with their students.”

As San Francisco public school students will not be heading to their classrooms on on Aug. 17, the first day of school, the president of the teachers union says the memorandum of understanding worked out with the district only covers what 100% distance learning will look like.

“Each and every student will have live interaction and instruction every single day, every single school day,” Susan Solomon said. “Because we know that was a concern the worst of the stories we heard my kid only got 30 minutes a week, we didn’t get any.”

At a minimum of two hours a day, teachers will be back to working seven hours a day and get a one time stipend of $400 for things like new equipment or improving their home internet bandwidth.

The deal also allows for teachers to have time to provide student support.

“Teachers will be able to whole group instruction, small group instruction and one to one,” Teresa Arriaga said.

Teresa Arriaga with Parents for Public Schools of San Francisco is concerned that this agreement is coming so close to the first day of school and still needs to be ratified by the teachers and approved by the city’s board of education.

“I’m worried by the time that happens, we’re well into next week. While I know that while my child can expect two hours where they’ll need to be interfacing with somebody, I don’t know when,” Arriaga said. “I don’t know what time, if I have to work with my employer to set up my work schedule for Monday, a week from Monday and I’m not even gonna know until Tuesday or Wednesday — maybe that could be problematic.”

The union says as soon as this deal is finalized, they expect to start negotiations on what a hybrid model and in person classroom instruction will look like as soon as it’s safe to do so.

