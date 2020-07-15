San Francisco public schools to start distance learning Aug. 17

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Unified School District announced Wednesday it has determined that the fall semester will begin with distance learning on Aug. 17.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews said the district hopes to provide a “gradual hybrid approach,” or “a combination of in-person and distance learning) for some students when science and data suggest it’s safe to do so.”

A more detailed plan on how officials will improve distance learning and support both families and students will be shared at the SF Board of Education meeting scheduled for July 28.

The plan would be announced to the public the following day.

Additionally, the district said it is planning to distribute more technology to students who did not receive it last spring, including students new to the district, exchanges and replacements, and rising third graders.

