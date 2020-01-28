Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

San Francisco Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru arrested by FBI

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Mohammed Nuru, the director of San Francisco Public Works, has been arrested by the FBI on suspicion of public corruption, sources tell KRON4.

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office will announce more details in a press conference scheduled for 1:30 p.m. today.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News