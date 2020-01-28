San Francisco Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru arrested by FBI

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Mohammed Nuru, the director of San Francisco Public Works, has been arrested by the FBI on suspicion of public corruption, sources tell KRON4.
The U.S. District Attorney’s Office will announce more details in a press conference scheduled for 1:30 p.m. today.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
