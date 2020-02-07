San Francisco public works director, restaurant owner charged in corruption case appear in court

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru said nothing Thursday as he emerged from the federal courthouse following a bond hearing.

It’s been a little over two weeks following his initial arrest on federal corruption charges.

Federal prosecutors allege nuru along with Lefty O’Doul’s Owner Nick Bovis were involved in a scheme to bribe a San Francisco Airport Commissioner so a restaurant tied to Bovis could get a lease at SFO.

The complaint also alleges Nuru used his position to secure a lease for bovis in the transbay transit center and provided bovis inside information on so bovis could win a bid on a city project dealing with portable bathroom trailers for the homeless.

“Our client is a good guy, a family man and an institution in San Francisco and I think it’s all going to come out in the wash,” said Bovis’ attorney Mike Stepanian.

Bovis also had a bond hearing Thursday and his attorneys say the question remains whether his conduct was criminal.

Either way they say it won’t harm his history of charitable undertakings.

Prosecutors also allege Nuru used his position to benefit a Chinese billionaire who was developing a multimillion dollar project in San Francisco in exchange for travel, lodging, wine and other gifts.

He’s also accused of getting free and discounted labor for his vacation home from the same contractors who did business with the city.

Last week Nuru’s attorney issued a statement.

“Mr. Nuru welcomes and looks forward to addressing these charges in court,” the attorney’s statement said.