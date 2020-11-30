San Francisco’s purple tier restrictions go into effect

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Surging COVID-19 infections force all but one county in the Bay Area into the tightest reopening tier.

The strict rules include a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew are rolling out to help curb the spread.

“The risk is really widespread right now. It’s not like in one area like indoors or nursing homes. It’s kinda like everywhere.”

UCSF infectious disease specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong calls the rollback measures crude but necessary.

He says these restrictions region-wide will allow for more uniformity across the Bay Area.

“Uniformity is good, particularly in this time when things are so extreme in terms of numbers,” he said.

Under the purple tier, most indoor activities including religious services have been shuttered in San Francisco.

The city’s archbishop says the restrictions are an infringement on religious freedom.

“Religious freedom is a central core principle of our country. It’s protected by the first amendment of the constitution. It’s a founding principle to say that it is non-essential is truly an outrage.”

Restaurants with later hours have also expressed worry with the new curfew. Some of those small businesses say they’ll lose money, have to cut hours and likely cut staff.

But with the virus spreading unlike before Dr. Chin Hong says the curfew may help.

“I think it’s a good idea as a test because it avoids a full shutdown and allows some economy to still go on. But whether or not it will work will be up to the data.”