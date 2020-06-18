San Francisco pushes to change reopening timeline as San Mateo County moves into next phase

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – San Mateo County is moving into the next phase of reopening, which now allows indoor dining, hair salons, gyms, and more.

The move comes after the county received permission from the state on Tuesday and now San Francisco is also pushing to change its reopening timeline.

While San Mateo officially has the green light, many of its businesses won’t be ready to safely reopen for another few days.

Meanwhile, San Francisco leaders are hoping to allow bars to reopen in July instead of its original date in August.

San Mateo County is opening more doors this week as the county announced a new health order on Wednesday that now allows indoor dining, gyms, hair salons, movie theaters and much more.

“Family entertainment, we have card rooms. They’re going to be open in my district. We have one card room called Lucky Chances, zoos and museums, restaurants, wineries, dine-in restaurants,” David Canepa said.

Supervisor David Canepa says these businesses are allowed to resume as long as they have a safety plan in place and proper PPE for employees and customers.

Barbershop owner, Derrick Pecson says he’s been anxiously waiting for this moment.

“I’ve been preparing for it for like the last three months so yeah I’m super excited,” Pecson said.

Pecson owns Black and Gold Barber Lounge, where many new safety protocols will be in place.

“Keep it under ten people, appointments only. There will be no more waiting area for our clients so for our clients, we actually need them to be inside their cars and we’ll give them a text or phone call to let them know we’re ready for them to come in. Everybody has to wear PPE,” Pecson said.

In addition, Pecson says they won’t be cutting facial hair since customers need to wear masks for service.

He’s also considering temperature checks at the front door.

“The soonest that I want to open is next week, just to better prepare for everything going forward,” Pecson said.

Meanwhile in San Francisco, one of the slower counties to reopen, the city is now seeking variance from the state which allows the city to dictate which businesses fall into each stage of reopening.

The goal is to allow bars to reopen sooner than the original target date in mid-August, something Ben Bleiman, the founder of the San Francisco Bar Owner Alliance has been fighting for, for months.

“Really happy the city did it. It kind of took them long enough but they did it and I understand they had to take their time for health reasons but I’m happy that the city now has the opportunity to pick and choose which businesses can open,” Bleiman said.

If and when the state approves a variance for San Francisco, it’s then up to the county health officer to give final approval and adjust health orders.

We can expect the state’s decision within the next few days.

