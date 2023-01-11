SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Rainfall totals released by the National Weather Service Bay Area revealed that more than a foot of rain has drenched San Francisco and Oakland within the past 16 days.

On Wednesday afternoon, the NWS posted updated numbers tallied from atmospheric rivers that poured over California between December 26 and January 11.

“In this time, California averaged 8.61 inches of precipitation, and the San Francisco-Oakland metropolitan statistical area averaged 13.34 inches,” NWS forecasters wrote.

San Francisco’s Marina district neighborhood was severely flooded on Dec. 31, 2023. (Image courtesy Roberto Graves)

16-day rainfall totals

Downtown San Francisco – 13.59 inches

Oakland – 12.90 inches (Record-breaker)

San Francisco International Airport – 11.59 inches (Record-breaker)

Napa – 11.21 inches

California – 8.61 (Averaged across the state)

(Data courtesy National Weather Service Bay Area)

California was slammed by six atmospheric rivers this winter, and at least three more are on the way, Governor Gavin Newsom said at a news conference Tuesday.

“We are soaked. This place is soaked. Now modest precipitation can have equal or greater impact in terms of conditions on the ground,” Newsom said.

“We’re not out of the woods. We expect these storms to continue until at least the 18th. We expect, at minimum, three more of these atmospheric rivers,” Newsom told reporters.

KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan said there’s still no confirmed end in sight for when sunshine will return based on long-range forecast models.

“The models are just not quite agreeing yet,” she said Wednesday. “The big system sitting off the coast is dragging tropical moisture in what they call a ‘Pineapple Express.'”

KRON On is streaming live

“We are going to get some heavy rain in this afternoon that rolls through our rush hour unfortunately. Into midnight, we lose the rain for a little bit. All throughout Thursday we will certainly have clouds, but we will stay relatively dry,” Grogan said.

But Thursday’s calmer weather won’t last. The next atmospheric river-generated storm with heavy rain will blow into the Bay Area on Friday. Stormy weather will continue through mid-week next week.