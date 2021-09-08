San Francisco rape suspect found guilty

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco city attorneys announced that they successfully prosecuted a rape suspect for an incident in 2014.

Santana West was found guilty of forcible rape, assault with intent to commit rape, sexual battery by restraint, two counts of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury and false imprisonment.

“I want to acknowledge the years of hard work that our office dedicated to successfully prosecuting this violent rape case,” said District Attorney Boudin. “After many years, I especially commend my team for successfully prosecuting this case at trial and securing closure for the victim despite all of the challenges imposed by the pandemic.”

West approached his victim near Turk and Hyde Streets on December 2, 2014 and asked to accompany her home. Unknown to the victim, she initially declined, but accepted after West told her he knew her brother.

Once at the victim’s home West beat, sexually assaulted and threatened to kill her. He physically restrained her to prevent her from escaping multiple times.

West eventually fell asleep and the victim was able to escape to a neighbor’s house and the police were called and the victim was transported to San Francisco General Hospital.

“In the seven long years since this unthinkable act, the survivor has been steadfast in seeing this case through,” said Assistant District Attorney Courtney Burris, who was lead prosecutor on the case. “She has courageously participated in every phase of this case, including testifying at a preliminary hearing five years ago. It is through her strength and perseverance that justice could be served.”

Prosecutors presented testimony of eight witnesses spread over nine weeks.