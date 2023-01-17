SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The entire Bay Area has been feeling the effects of the recent storms lately; flooding, downed trees and very little sunshine since the start of 2023.

But how much rain has San Francisco seen?

According to the National Weather Service, Downtown San Francisco has received 18.09 inches of rain since the holiday storms which started on Dec. 26, 2022, making it the wettest 22-day period since Jan. 14, 1862.

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Downtown San Francisco as received 21.75 inches of rain, making it the 6th wettest 108-day period since 1972-1973, according to NWS.

The beginning of 1862 seems to have been the wettest year in San Francisco’s history, according to NWS records. The wettest 22-day period recorded by NWS was Jan. 26, 1862, which saw 23.01 inches of rain. The wettest 108-day period recorded by NWS was Jan. 16, 1862, which saw 29.53 inches of rain.

Additionally, since Oct. 1, 2022, Kentfield in Marin County has seen about 27.60 inches of rain, Oakland has seen around 24.72 inches, Santa Rosa has seen around 24.25 inches, Santa Cruz has seen around 22.20 inches and Livermore has seen 16.34 inches, according to KRON4 meteorologist John Shrable.

Since October 1st (start of the water year) here's how much rainfall many Bay Area cities have seen. San Francisco is currently seeing is 6th wettest season to date. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/ESt5OAxM7B — John Shrable (@JohnShrable) January 17, 2023

The Sierra Nevada snowpack has also seen plenty of precipitation running at around 200 to 300 percent of the usual average at this time of year, which equates to the average snowfall peak we usually see around April, Shrable said.