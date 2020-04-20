San Francisco releases coronavirus cases by zip code

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco released new data Monday on coronavirus cases in the city.

The new dashboard shows confirmed coronavirus cases by zip code.

As of Monday, there are 1,216 total COVID-19 cases in San Francisco and 20 people have died.

The most coronavirus cases, 94, are in the zip code of 94124, which covers the Bayview and Hunters Point area of San Francisco.

The zip code 94107 has 84 confirmed cases which covers the Potrero Hill and Dogpatch neighborhoods.

City officials note the data does not inherently make any zip code or neighborhood more or less safe than any other area in the city.

See the data in the map below:

