San Francisco releases plan to address COVID-19-related issues in Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Mayor London Breed on Wednesday announced a new plan with goals to address the current health-related conditions being experienced in the Tenderloin neighborhood and among the homeless during the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials said the plan comes after the Tenderloin has seen a significant increase in unsheltered homelessness as the ongoing pandemic continues.

“We are committed to ensuring our most vulnerable neighbors are safe and have access to the resources they need to stay healthy during this public health crisis,” Mayor Breed said. “This plan was informed by an on-the-ground assessment of the current challenges in the Tenderloin and with input from the community, and our City employees and nonprofit partners who are out there every day interacting with and serving the people who are experiencing homelessness. By implementing this plan, we can help improve health and safety of everyone living in the Tenderloin.”

The Tenderloin Plan seeks to address and improve conditions in the neighborhood, with an initial focus on the 13 blocks in the Tenderloin that are most highly impacted.

Community members are encouraged to share their input, as the city has a goal to expand the plan to the other 36 blocks in the Tenderloin that aren’t specifically identified.

The 8 main goals of the plan are:

Address encampments by offering safe sleeping alternatives to unsheltered individuals. Facilitate social distancing compliance by closing streets and parking. Ensure that housed residents in the Tenderloin have safe passage and access to their homes and businesses. Improve access to hygiene stations, restrooms and garbage disposal for unhoused individuals. Address food and water insecurity for housed and unhoused residents alike. Increase police presence in the neighborhood to focus on public safety concerns. Increase health services in the neighborhood. Increased education and outreach to residents and businesses through a ‘care ambassador’ program.

Officials said the city has already begun implementing recommendations in the plan, focusing first on the 13 blocks with the highest needs.

Additionally, a team of community care ambassadors will operate in the Tenderloin taking a measured block-by-block approach to supporting neighboring community members in social distancing, accessing pertinent resources, and participate in light street cleaning.

Officials said they have moved more than 1,00 people experiencing homelessness into hotel rooms and has established more than 100 shelter-in-place RVs and trailer in District 10.

Meal delivery services have also been expanded, and there are more hand-washing stations and staffed pit stops around the city available 24/7, officials said.

