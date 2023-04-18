SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One hundred and seventeen years ago, a devastating earthquake hit San Francisco. The quake and fire killed thousands of people and took years to rebuild the city. On April 18—almost 120 years later—the community continues to remember those who lost their lives that day and honor those who rebuilt the city.

Tuesday’s wreath-laying ceremony happened just after 5 a.m. with a crowd gathering at Lotta’s Fountain. Officials in attendance included Mayor London Breed, former mayor Willie Brown, Fire Chief Jeanine Nicholson, Police Chief William Scott and the master of ceremonies Bob Sarlatte. Community leaders came dressed up in 1906 attire.

(San Francisco Public Works)

(San Francisco Public Works)

The moment of silence was set for 5:11 a.m., the same time that the quake and fires began in 1906. San Francisco Fire then broke the silence with sirens for about 30 seconds. Then the traditional singing of San Francisco began, with Mayor London Breed and former mayor

Willie Brown singing along.

Soon after, the group headed to 20th and Church streets near Delores Park for the golden hydrant painting commemorating the only fire hydrant at the time that was able to help put out the fire. There was dozens there to spray the hydrant while announcing who they were honoring.

Mayor Breed said this moment is important and will continue to happen as it will always show the strength of San Francsico during a time of need.

“A moment supposed to reflect and remember, but it’s also a time to reminders how resilient this city is and always has been,” Mayor Breed said. “We came together as a community; so many people, so many neighborhoods, who support one another.”