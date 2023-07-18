SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In response to Fillmore residents facing huge rent increases, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a law Tuesday restoring rent control protections that close a loophole in the city’s rent ordinance.

For years, some residents at FD Haynes, a 104-unit affordable housing complex, enjoyed protections provided by rent control, including limitations on how much their monthly rent could increase.

After the property owners received city funds in 2020 to make necessary repairs, the owners asserted that residents no longer were protected by rent control, according to supervisor Dean Preston. As a result, some families saw “astronomical hikes,” he said.

“The rent hikes at Frederick-Douglass Haynes are unconscionable,” Supervisor Dean Preston said. “No one should have their rent control ripped away without any say.”

Patricia Beasley has lived with her family at FD Haynes since 1977. After the repairs, they saw their rent jump last July from $1,408 to $1,921 a month. This July , their rent jumped an additional $513. By 2026, their three-bedroom apartment will cost $3,973 per month, a 182% increase in monthly rent over five years.

The San Francisco Rent Board previously found that, because the property used city funds to pay for repairs, rent control protections no longer applied. In response, Preston authored an ordinance to restore rent control in situations like FD Haynes.

The residents at FD Haynes were supported in their organizing efforts by the Housing Rights Committee of San Francisco. Committee director Maria Zamudio said, “This was the right call, it’s a long-time coming, and given the conditions of tenants in SF right now with 40% of tenants rent burdened in this city.”



