San Francisco rent remains highest in country, data shows

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – More than a year into the pandemic and San Francisco is still the most expensive city in the country for renters, according to the latest data from rental listing service Zumper.

While rent has gone down over the last year, KRON4 is told that’s just because of the pandemic.

Comparable cities have seen prices go down as well–keeping San Francisco at the top of the list.

“There is no indication that this is the beginning of a trend,” Todd David said.

Compared to this time last year, rental listing service Zumper has rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in San Francisco down 24.3 percent but Housing Action Coalition executive director Todd David says don’t get used to it.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if a year from now we’re going to be hitting an all time high for rents,” David said.

David says prices are down right now because of the pandemic.

Many people are working remotely and have moved to cheaper and smaller metros.

As things reopen, people will move back to the city.

He says the root cause of high rent in San Francisco hasn’t changed.

“The only way to really deal with affordability in the long term is supply and demand. We have just not built enough housing,” David said.

He says other cities like New York City and Chicago had done a better job at adding units.

He says there’s three things San Francisco needs to do to catch up.

“We need to reform zoning to make it so that multi-family housing can be built on the west side of san francisco. We need to streamline the process and we need additional public dollars,” David said.

San Jose and Oakland also made the highest rent list.

San Jose was 3rd and Oakland was 6th but rent has still decreased in both those places over the last year.

Some people working remote moved to areas like Sacramento and Fresno.