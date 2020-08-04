San Francisco renters remain safe from evictions amid pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It’s a big win for renters in San Francisco as a Superior Court judge is upholding the city’s ban on evictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Landlord groups sued the city back in June, calling the law “constitutional overreach.”

City Supervisor Dean Preston says he introduced the legislation to protect renters.

He feared without COVID-19 rent forgiveness, a wave of evictions would follow. He adds that renters will still have to eventually pay what’s owed, but without any late fees or interest.

Landlords looking to collect the rent will have to do so in small claims court or through a collection agency.

> > Click here to see the court documents.

