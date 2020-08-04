Coronavirus: The Latest

San Francisco renters remain safe from evictions amid pandemic

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It’s a big win for renters in San Francisco as a Superior Court judge is upholding the city’s ban on evictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Landlord groups sued the city back in June, calling the law “constitutional overreach.”

City Supervisor Dean Preston says he introduced the legislation to protect renters.

He feared without COVID-19 rent forgiveness, a wave of evictions would follow. He adds that renters will still have to eventually pay what’s owed, but without any late fees or interest.

Landlords looking to collect the rent will have to do so in small claims court or through a collection agency.

> > Click here  to see the court documents.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News