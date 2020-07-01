San Francisco rents hit another record month of declines amid pandemic, still highest in US

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Rent in San Francisco continues to trend downward, but it still remains the highest in the nation, according to Zumper’s latest report.

According to Zumper’s National Rent Report released July 1, one-bedroom rent prices in San Francisco have fallen 11.8% year-over-year, which beat the previous month’s record of largest drop ever for the city and was also the largest decline in the nation.

The report also revealed that two-bedroom rent prices also posted a slight drop, nearly 10% since this time last year.

On a monthly basis, one and two-bedroom prices in San Francisco have decreased 2.4% and 1.8% respectively, according to Zumper.

The median one-bedroom rent price in San Francisco was $3,280.

San Jose and Oakland tied for fourth on the list of most expensive markets, both recording a one-bedroom rent price of $2,300.

In total, five California cities comprised the top 10 most expensive markets that continue to experience “pandemic pricing,” which Zumper says is basically the cities with rents continuing in a downward trend as the pandemic continues.

Photo credit: Zumer

Zumper’s National Rent Report analyzes rental data from more than one million active listings nationwide, with data aggregated on a monthly basis to calculate median asking rents for the top 100 metro areas by population. Their report is based on all data available in the month prior to publication, in this case June.

You can learn more about the report’s methodology here.

Latest Stories: