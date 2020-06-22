San Francisco green lights June 29 reopening of hair and nail salons, barbershops, more

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Mayor London Breed on Monday announced San Francisco will move into the next sub-phase of its reopening plan starting Monday, June 29.

Some businesses and activities originally planned to open in mid-July or later will be allowed to open, including hair salons, barbers, museums, zoos, tattoo parlors, massage establishments, nail salons and outdoor bars.

“Thanks to San Franciscans’ efforts to follow health requirements, wear face coverings, and practice social distancing, our COVID-19 health indicators are in a good place and we can continue reopening our city,” said Mayor Breed. “We know a lot of businesses and residents are struggling financially, and this next step will help get more San Franciscans back to work while still balancing safety. I want to thank the Economic Recovery Task Force and the Department of Public Health for continuing to work together to move our City forward safely.”

Once the city’s request for a variance from the California Department of Public Health is approved, and as long as San Francisco continues meetings several key health indicators, the city will allow these businesses and social activities to resume with required safety protocols in place, Mayor Breed said in a statement.

San Francisco had entered the first part of Phase 2B of its local reopening plan on June 15, allowing indoor retail shopping, small outdoor gatherings, outdoor fitness and more to resume.

If the State approves the City’s variance request and San Francisco continues meeting several key health indicators, the Health Officer will issue an amendment to the Stay Home Health Order, allowing additional businesses and activities to resume.

Once issued, that amendment will allow the following activities and businesses to resume on June 29:

Hair salons and barber shops

Nail salons

Tattoo salons

Museums

Zoos

Outdoor bars

Outdoor swimming

Phase 2C has a projected timeline of July 13. That’s when indoor dining and real estate open houses with appointments would resume.

Phase 3 is not projected until August at the very earliest or later.

