San Francisco reopens annual winter shelter program

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Returning for its 33rd year, the city of San Francisco, partnered with other organizations, announced that the Interfaith Winter Shelter program will open on November 21.

The Interfaith Winter Shelter program is a seasonal, overnight-only congregate shelter operated by Episcopal Community Services, in partnership with the San Francisco Interfaith Council and the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing (HSH), that will operate until March 26, 2022.

The program will also provide two meals a day.

The program will rotate through host locations including Canon Kip Senior Center, Saint Mary’s Cathedral, Trinity St. Peters Episcopal Church, and First Unitarian Universalist Church. Due to the different dimensions of each space capacity will range from 20 to 67 cots per site.

All cots will be allocated through HSH’s centralized guest placement team.

“As we continue to move forward with our Homelessness Recovery Plan and create thousands of new housing placements for homeless residents, there is still the immense need for everyone to do their part to provide immediate shelter for people to go to,” said Mayor London Breed. “During the difficult winter season, it is our responsibility as a city and community to ensure that everyone has a safe and warm place to sleep at night. I want to thank our local faith organizations for opening their doors and making this program possible.”

For more information about the 2021-2022 Interfaith Winter Shelter Program, please visit: hsh.sfgov.org/services/shelter/emergencyshelter/.