San Francisco reports 1st death from coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Officials announced San Francisco’s first coronavirus death Tuesday evening.

The man who died was in his 40s and had multiple, significant underlying health conditions, according to officials.

The person who died in San Francisco is among the 152 confirmed cases of the virus among city residents.

>>Click here for full list of coronavirus cases in the Bay Area

Mayor Breed and City health officials continue to urge San Franciscans to stay at home to slow the spread of the virus.

“My condolences go out to this San Franciscan and their loved ones. It is a sad day, and we need to pull together as a City to do everything in our power to reduce the likelihood of additional deaths in our community,” said Mayor Breed. “Each of us has the power to save lives and decrease the impact of coronavirus in San Francisco. We need everyone to stay home, which will help protect themselves, their families, and the people in our community who are most at risk of harm from the virus.”

