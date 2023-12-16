(KRON) – The Colma Police Department arrested a 40-year-old San Francisco resident for possession of a stolen vehicle on Wednesday.

Colma officers received an automated license plate reader notification for a stolen vehicle entering Colma around 11:43 a.m. on Dec.13.

According to the police investigation, the vehicle was stolen out of San Francisco earlier that day.

Officers located the vehicle in a business parking lot in the unit block of San Pedro Road unoccupied and parked. According to the police, while officers were surveilling the vehicle, a man wearing the same style hat and hooded sweatshirt as the driver who stole the vehicle in the ALPR notification walked past the officers. Officers conducted an investigative stop that led to the detainment of the driver.

Police said the driver refused to give his name. In a search of the suspect, the officers located a shaved key, a controlled substance, a switchblade, and the suspect’s driver’s license, police said.

According to the police investigation, the suspect has an out-of-county misdemeanor warrant for his arrest.

The 40-year-old San Francisco suspect was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle, taking a vehicle without the owner’s request, possession of a controlled substance, possession of burglary tools, possession of a switchblade knife, and the misdemeanor warrant.