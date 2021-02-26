San Francisco residents can now find nearest vaccine center through ClassPass

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco residents looking for the nearest COVID-19 vaccine center can now do so with the help of a fitness and wellness app.

ClassPass, the leading fitness and wellness network announced San Francisco vaccine centers are now searchable within their app and website.

“We are in a global health crisis and every company should be helping to support relief and vaccination efforts however they can. Using the ClassPass platform to connect members with vaccine centers is a natural extension of our technology and a way that we can contribute to curbing the spread of COVID-19,” says Jeff Bladt, VP of Pricing and Inventory.

“We have deep knowledge of how to help people find accurate and up-to-date information on local businesses after routing millions of users to fitness and wellness locations across 30 countries.”

Founded in 2013, ClassPass is a membership that provides access to the world’s largest network of fitness and wellness experiences.

ClassPass partners with more than 30,000 pre-vetted exercise gyms and fitness studios to offer a broad range of digital and in-person classes including yoga, cycling, Pilates, strength training, boxing and more.

“The pandemic has been incredibly difficult for anyone in the fitness industry, ourselves included, going back to March last year our business more or less stopped on a dime and grounded out to zero,” said Bladt.

“San Francisco studios have more or less perpetually closed from that moment all the way through until today.”

In addition to finding the closest vaccine center, members will also be able to obtain hours of operation and contact information for nearby clinics and health offices.

Note: Members will not be able to book appointments within the app but will be provided with information on how to schedule appointments at listed clinics.

Bladt tells KRON4 News ClassPass has reoriented a team to now be focused on adding vaccine centers through public information.

San Francisco joins Boston, Chicago and New York City as the latest city to get access to this new feature.

“The good news is the information is out there, the bad news is that it’s out there in a dozen different places,” said Bladt.

“If you go into the ClassPass app or onto the ClassPass website, the same way you would discover a yoga studio by typing in yoga, you can type in vaccine center, or any combination of those words.”

ClassPass continues to work with operating fitness and wellness businesses to help put their COVID-specific safety and cleanliness policies front and center for members returning to in-person experiences.

But this is not the first time ClassPass has employed their technology for social and health-related causes.

During the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, ClassPass helped voters find accurate information on where to register and cast their ballot.

Last June, following nationwide protests and a call to action on racial justice, ClassPass used their platform to aggregate local events and panels and encouraged their community to join the conversation.

“Fast forward a little bit now, we started working with our partners to make sure that they can list and display to our users any safety precautions,” said Bladt.

“And I think at this point our focus is really on how do we safely reopen and it’s going to vary from place to place but we want to give users all the information so that they’re safe and that our partners are fully informed about how to do it within the guidelines locally.”