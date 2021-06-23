San Francisco residents protest Beijing Olympics on Golden Gate Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — People are rallying on the Golden Gate Bridge to protest Beijing’s hosting of the Winter Olympics in 2022.

#NoBeijing2022 is a global campaign with marches planned on Wednesday, June 23.

Bay Area Friends of Tibet tweeted video and photos of them joining in the peaceful protest on the bridge.

According to the campaign page, the groups are highlighting China’s human rights violations such as the country’s detainment of Uyghur, Kazakh and Uzbek Muslims, its occupation of Tibet, and its control over activism within China.

The protests are happening in at least 50 cities around the world, the campaign said.

KRON4 has reached out to the Bay Area Friends of Tibet for comment. This story will be updated.