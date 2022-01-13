San Francisco restaurant damaged by arson: police

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Officers responding to a burglary at a restaurant in San Francisco’s Mission District early Thursday morning arrived to find the business had been damaged by a fire that investigators have determined was set intentionally, police said.

Officers responded around 4 a.m. to the business in the 700 block of Valencia Street.

No one was injured in the fire and police have not released any suspect information in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

