San Francisco restaurant requiring boosters to close for holidays

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco restaurant that started requiring COVID-19 booster shots for its customers to dine in announced on Instagram it will be sheltering in place starting Christmas Day on Dec. 25.

Cassava, located in the Outer Richmond neighborhood, did not announce when it plans on reopening.

“Due to the explosive rise in case numbers, we decided it’s best we shelter in place starting tomorrow, the business wrote. “We’ll contact all guests with reservations for next week about the closure.”

The closure shouldn’t come to as a surprise as owner Yuka Loroi said earlier this week she had planned to close for a week after the holidays and will stay closed longer if omicron cases continue to rise.

The restaurant says the closure is its way of exercising its right to conduct its business the way it feels is safest to do so — the same way it mandated a booster shot requirement for customers to dine in.

San Francisco only has a mandate for customers to be fully vaccinated to dine indoors at restaurants, not a booster shot requirement.

Cassava acknowledged the possible pushback from the community.

“‘When you feel so compelled to type ”I hope you go under,” ”good luck staying in business,” ”don’t tell me what to do with my health,” you may have some deep self reflecting to do,'” the restaurant added.

Cassava started checking booster statuses on Wednesday.