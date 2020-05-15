San Francisco restaurants adjust to new reality as city moves further into Phase 2

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Dining in at restaurants is still not allowed in any of the nine Bay Area counties, but Governor Gavin Newsom Tuesday issued a 12-page book of new rules that they will need to adhere to before allowing customers inside.

At the Old Ship Saloon, the general manager said they are still digesting the 12 pages of rules from the governors office about restaurants need to do before letting customers back inside.

The bar restaurant has been serving San Francisco since 1851, through all kinds of ups and downs.

During the shelter in place, they’ve revamped to keep the old ship afloat.

“Cocktails to go, take out and delivery we’ve opened up significantly earlier than we’ve ever opened just to be available the city dwellers here,” Will Herrera said.

And now with the 12-page guidelines released Tuesday by the state for dine in restaurants, they are looking at ways to navigate a new reality when San Francisco decides it’s safe for the city to move further into stage two.

But with requirements such as closing the bar to customers and only serving alcohol with meals and other social distancing rules — they anticipate it won’t be easy.

“Many bars exist because of their direct contact with her neighborhood in locals, eye contact, a smile conversation accounts for a lot in our industry,” Herrera said. “It’s very difficult to provide that kind of genuine service through plexiglass.”

But the true test will be if the customer is comfortable to come inside.

“Those are things are only gonna know when they place an order,” Herrera said.

One man picking up a to go order says the restaurants he’s been patronizing since the shelter in place order have been very diligent about safety….so he expects to be going out to eat again as soon as it’s allowed.

“I feel like if we get back into where people are sitting at the restaurants, the restaurants are gonna figure it out,” Luke Lightning said. “They’re gonna have policies in place to make us feel safe and comfortable going forward.”

Those here at the old ship say they feel an additional burden to do what ever they can do to keep the business and legacy alive.

