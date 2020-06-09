San Francisco restaurants allowed to resume outdoor dining this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Mayor London Breed on Tuesday announced a plan for restaurants to offer outdoor dining service starting Friday, June 12.

More details on the updated guidance will be released later this week, including safety protocols required.

Only food facilities that provide permitted sit-down meal service may re-open for outdoor dining.

Businesses will also soon be able to apply for the city’s Shared Spaces program, which will allow use of a portion of the sidewalk, parking lanes, streets, or other nearby public spaces like parks and plazas, for restaurant pickup and outdoor dining.

Starting Monday, June 15, other businesses may also reopen storefronts for indoor retail and apply for the aforementioned Shared Spaces program permit.

Before reopening for outdoor dining, restaurants will be asked to comply with new requirements, such as social distancing protocol, face covering requirements, and table limits to 6 customers each.

The city’s Shared Spaces permits are free of charge. You can learn more about the program here.

