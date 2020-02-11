San Francisco restaurants, hotels see decline in business amid coronavirus outbreak

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Restaurants like Swan Oyster Depot in San Francisco say they’re seeing a slowdown in business after airlines paused travel between the U.S. and China.

“The last couple weeks especially during the middle of the week, Tuesday, Wednesday Thursday, our lines have been dying down earlier than normal,” said employee Bryan Dwyer. “Generally we stay busy until 4:30 those days. Now there’s barely a line after 2 o’clock. about half a counter full.”

Over at Pier 39, they’re also feeling the effects.

A spokesperson says restaurants are experiencing fewer walk-ins and more last minute cancellations by tour groups.

Fog Harbor Fish House, which is a hot spot for Chinese tourists, saw a five percent decline in restaurant walk-ins as well.

President and CEO of the Hotel Council of San francisco also confirms the slowdown in visitors.

“Hotels have seen cancellations in the last few weeks with people either inbound coming in from Asia, China specifically,” said CEO Kevin Carroll.

By the end of the week, San Francisco International Airport will suspend 77 percent of all of its flights to and from china.

Overall, that’s 1.5 percent less flights at SFO and a 2.7 percent reduction in the number of seats serving the airport.

“When someone stays in a hotel they spend money outside the hotel as well, so if we’re off on our rooms that’s impacting small businesses around them as well,” said Carroll. “The hotels are concerned and we want to make sure that we do everything we can to protect our visitors and employees.”

