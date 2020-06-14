San Francisco restaurants prioritize safety as outdoor dining reopens

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — For the first time in three months, San Francisco is allowing people to eat outside at restaurants.

The new order began Friday.

Streets on Saturday were the busiest they have been in weeks.

It may not be as easy to find a parking spot, but it is for a good meal.

There was more traffic in North Beach, vehicles and people filled parking spots to dine out — and you don’t even need to touch a menu, you can order food right off your phone.

It’s through a bar code — customers choose what they want, the order goes straight to the kitchen at Il Casaro Pizzeria.

Francesco Covucci is the owner.

“It’s been great. It’s like a new grand opening,” Covucci said. “As soon as you open a restaurant everybody comes here and we opened yesterday and it’s been busy, today again, another great night.”

Customer safety is top priority.

Employees temperatures are checked before every shift and there’s reminders to maintain distance.

Covucci applied for the city’s shared spaces program that allows businesses to set up tables on the street.

Customers love it.

Some businesses are reporting a glitch in the city’s shared spaces program where permits are not being approved. Mayor London Breed indicated restaurants should move forward with or without guidelines and permits.

She says the city will do its best to work with businesses through this process.

