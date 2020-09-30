San Francisco restaurants, religious services reopen indoors

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco is the first in the Bay Area to move to the orange tier in California’s COVID-19 reopening criteria.

Which means people can once again eat inside restaurants and also attend religious services indoors — with continued restrictions.

In the state’s “Blueprint for a Safer Economy,” the orange tier means a county is deemed to have a “moderate” COVID-19 risk level. There is just one more tier left for San Francisco to move to that would get businesses operating as close to normal as possible.

Counties enter the orange tier when they begin reporting 1-3.9 daily new cases, per 100K. The positivity rate for test results also must be between 2-4.9%.

According to the state, San Francisco is most recently reporting a 2% positivity rate and 5.3 new daily cases per 100K.

The tier system and getting down to the lowest risk tier is not a signal to throw off the masks and hug people outside the personal bubble — “If a county’s metrics worsen for two consecutive weeks, it will be assigned a more restrictive tier,” according to the state.

It is possible that if San Francisco COVID-19 cases increase, businesses will have to close doors once again.

So what is allowed to open in San Francisco now?

The orange tier allows for:

All retail indoors with modifications (no capacity)

Shopping centers (malls, destination centers, swap meets) open indoors with modifications (no capacity), with closed common areas, reduced capacity food courts

Restaurants indoors (50% capacity)

Places of worship indoors (50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer)

Mask wearing and social distancing is expected to be enforced. While inside restaurants, people have to wear masks anytime they are not actively eating or drinking.

What’s still closed under the orange tier?

Here’s what you still can’t enter: Saunas and steam rooms, nightclubs, live theater, festivals, concert venues and convention centers.

