San Francisco restaurants reopen for indoor dining for first time since pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – In accordance with the new guidelines, restaurants in San Francisco were able to allow customers indoors for the first time since the pandemic.

Some restaurants jumped at the chance to allow diners indoors Wednesday while many others were still in the process of making it all work, doing their best to still utilize the parklets they’ve all now built.

The owners say the new 25% capacity limit is a bit challenging but it’s better than zero.

While many still dined in parklets outdoors in San Francisco Wednesday, there were several restaurants ready to reopen indoors at 25 percent capacity.

“Safety is the number one priority. We’re wanting to show Mayor London Breed that we can take this 25% seriously and cautiously,” John Konstin Jr., owner of John’s Grill, said.

From John’s Grill in Union Square to Sutto Mare in North Beach, it was clear, diners were happy to step back inside for some sense of normalcy.

“We feel comfortable with it. We’re not gonna get reckless and we’ve all been tested so I feel comfortable about that. We have plenty of space, the booths next to us are vacant,” Ken Antonini said.

“I’m sure that’s costing him a few bucks but that’s the way it is,” Michael Gallagher said.

“We got some customers in. We got phone calls people want to eat inside. We want to give people the opportunity to eat inside if they don’t want to we still have our outside,” an owner said.

Down the street, restaurants like Tony’s are capping capacity indoors to 19 people and conducting temperature checks at the door.

Over at California Fish Market, capacity indoors is now capped to just 12. Owner Francesco Covucci says though the option is nice to have.

He knows he will still have trouble paying the rent.

“Restaurants already had a hard time sustain all costs and pay the rent with full capacity. Right now, at just 25% it will be almost impossible to think we’ll be able to pay the same rent that we were before,” Covucci said.

Even still, after seven months of reimagining how their restaurants will stay afloat, owners are thankful to have the option.

“I think it’s a great beginning of the new opening of the restaurant,” Covucci said.

“That extra 25% is gonna help us sustain to get revenue and sustain to be open down the line. Soon I’m hoping it’ll go 25, 50, 100,” an owner said.

Many restaurants are still working out the kinks because there are several health guidelines that need to be followed.

Those new instructions handed out last week though so we can expect more restaurants to start reopening indoors over the coming days.

Latest Posts