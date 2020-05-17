San Francisco retail shops prepare to reopen for curbside pickup

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – On Monday morning you will be able to stop by some of your favorite retail shops in San Francisco and pick up items.

Under these new guidelines, customers may not enter the store.

Here are some of those requirements for small businesses retailers to reopen:

They must have clear access to a sidewalk, street, parking lot, or an alley to use for pickup.

No more then 10 employees on site at once.

The store must not be in an enclosed shopping center, unless the business has its own exterior door.

Also manufacturing, warehouse and logistics that support these stores can also resume, but they cannot have more than 50 employees on site at once.

Business can request a free temporary loading zone for their business from the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA).

City officials estimates this will include more than 90% of retailers in San Francisco.

All of these businesses must have a these Social Distancing protocols in place before the business can operate for curbside pickup.

