San Francisco retail stores now open for indoor shopping

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Starting today, people can resume indoor shopping in San Francisco.

The move comes as the city moves into the next stage of Phase Two – Phase 2B – amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“San Francisco’s early and aggressive actions were key to the success we have had fighting the coronavirus,” said Dr. Grant Colfax, Director of Health. “As we move to reopen, continuing to prioritize community health will be essential. Every San Franciscan can and must help if we are going to reach better times ahead. That means, covering your face, keeping social distance and getting tested if you have any symptoms. These actions have saved lives and are going to be more important than ever as we start to move around the city again.”

Under Phase 2B, most indoor retail shopping will resume, in addition to the following:

Outdoor dining

Summer camps

Private household indoor services

Religious services and ceremonies

Outdoor exercise classes

Professional sports games, tournaments, and other entertainment venues with no spectators

Non-emergency medical appointments

Face coverings will be required and shoppers must maintain social distancing guidelines.

Some stores will be limiting the number of shoppers allowed inside to reinforce social distancing.

The next phase, 2C, is projected for July 13.

Under Phase 2C, activities such as indoor dining with modifications can resume, along with the reopening of hair salons and barbershops.

Phase 3 – which includes the reopeing of bars, nail salons, gyms, playgrounds, and swimming pools – is projected for mid-August, while Phase 4 is yet to be determined.

