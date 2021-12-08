San Francisco reveals new climate action plan

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed revealed a new climate action plan on Wednesday.

The plan, created with the city’s environment department, has a goal of reducing emissions 61% below 1990 levels by 2030 and reaching net-zero emissions by 2040 — an environmental commitment Breed put into legislation over the summer, according to the press release.

Each of the 31 strategies outlined in the climate action plan also meet “the parallel goals of building greater racial and social equity, protecting public health, increasing community resilience, and fostering a more just economy,” according to the mayor’s office.

Here are just a few of the actions:

Energy Supply : Use 100% renewable electricity by 2025 and phase out all other fossil fuels.

: Use 100% renewable electricity by 2025 and phase out all other fossil fuels. Building Operations : Electrify existing buildings.

: Electrify existing buildings. Transportation & Land Use : Invest in public and active transportation projects. Increase density and mixed-use land near transit. Accelerate adoption of zero emission vehicles and expansion of public charging infrastructure. Utilize pricing levers to reduce private vehicle use and minimize congestion. Implement and reform parking management programs.

: Housing : Increase compact infill housing production near transit.

: Increase compact infill housing production near transit. Responsible Production & Consumption : Reduce food waste and embrace plant-rich diets.

: Reduce food waste and embrace plant-rich diets. Healthy Ecosystems: Enhance and maintain San Francisco’s urban forest and open space.

“Leaders saw firsthand at COP26 that people are justifiably demanding real change now,” said Debbie Raphael, Director of the Department of the Environment. “We can’t just set lofty goals- cities around the world must take bold, aggressive action to reduce their carbon emissions. Our Climate Action Plan serves as a model to other municipalities looking to take concrete steps towards a more sustainable future.”

The actions laid out in the plan do not immediately go into effect; each strategy still needs to go through a process of review and approval before it can be implemented.