SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Mayor London Breed is working on welcoming back workers to downtown San Francisco.

The mayor, city leaders, and business owners gathered in Salesforce Park on Monday to introduce BloomSF, a weeklong celebration at the end of the month.

BloomSF will feature a wine walk, DJs, roller skating, an outdoor cinema, and more — A way to welcome workers back to downtown and to encourage businesses to invite workers back into the office if they haven’t already.

Live entertainment, like the performers of Seven Fingers, is what you can expect from BloomSF, part of Mayor London’s Breed’s Downtown Recovery Plan and Welcome Back to SF Program.

“A global pandemic has kept us apart from one another like never before and now that we’re emerging from this pandemic we have so much to celebrate San Francisco,” Mayor London Breed said.

Work from home has been the norm for two years but it makes it difficult for Denise Tran to make a profit at her Vietnamese Sandwich Eatery, Bun Mee.

“Small mom and pop businesses in downtown San Francisco that make this city so special and unique desperately need folks to come back to work,” Denise Tran said.

Several San Francisco companies made a promise to bring employees back into the office during the month of March, including the design and architecture firm HOK.

“We’re coming back to work, we’re all going to wear pants and shoes,” Rob Tibbetts said.

Marketing Principal for the company Rob Tibbetts described a hybrid model to start workers coming in Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, with the option to work from home Monday and Friday.

“Going home was easy. We all just did it in one day and logged on and the transition was miraculous, and we were able to thrive and grow, but coming back is going to be a little more difficult,” Tibbetts said.

He says his 200 employees coming back into the office anticipate challenges with things like logistics and technology but that most of them are expressing a desire to get out of the house and get back to work.

“We are back and now it’s time to really appreciate life like never before,” Mayor Breed said.

BloomSF runs from March 27 to April 2. Mayor London Breed says San Francisco is in a safe place to have workers return to the office, with around 83% of people in the city being fully vaccinated.

Below is the list of events for BloomSF:

Tuesday, March 29

HIIT Bootcamp Fitness Class at Salesforce Park (5:30 – 6:30 p.m.)

Toddler Tuesday with Music Together at Salesforce Park (10:00 – 11:00 a.m.)

Wednesday, March 30

Garden Tour at Salesforce Park (10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.)

Outdoor Rhythm & Motion: Fusion at Yerba Buena Gardens from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00

p.m.

p.m. Wine Walk at Embarcadero Center (4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.)

Thursday, March 31

Bootcamp Fitness Class at Salesforce Park (8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.)

Toddler Thursday with Blue Bear School at Salesforce Park (10:45 – 11:30 a.m.)

ZUMBA at Salesforce Park (12:30 – 1:30 p.m.)

Local DJ’s by BFF.fm at Westfield San Francisco Centre (1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.)

Bloom Happy Hour with Beats by Monarch DJs at The Crossing at East Cut (4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.)

Street Soccer USA Corporate 4×4 soccer tournament at The Crossing at East Cut (5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.)

Spring Fling Silent Disco at Salesforce Park (5:30 -7:30 p.m.)

Friday, April 1

Floral PopUp by Fleur Luxe Social Club at Westfield San Francisco Centre (11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.)

Lunchbox Music at Salesforce Park (12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.)

Yoga at Salesforce Park Amphitheater (12:30 – 1:30 p.m.)

Local DJ’s by BFF.fm at Westfield San Francisco Centre (1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.)

Words + Stories: Poetry Reading with The Writers Grotto at Salesforce Park (5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.)

Street Soccer USA Corporate 4×4 soccer tournament at The Crossing at East Cut (5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.)

Stand-up Comedy at The Crossing at East Cut (6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.)

Saturday, April 2