San Francisco rolling out new color-coded food placarding system for restaurants

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Department of Public Health announced on Wednesday that a new food safety color-coded placarding system will go into effect in San Francisco this spring.

Officials said the green-yellow-red grading system will not only make it easier for people to see if their favorite restaurant passed their food safety inspection, but also will make the city more consistent with other Bay Area cities and counties that have the same system.

All of San Francisco’s approximately 7,000 food facilities will be subject to the new placard system.

That includes but is not limited to restaurants, fast food establishments, mobile food facilities, bakeries, caterers, and cafeterias.

The new color-coded placards will be visible at a food facility’s window, door, or entrance at eye level.

Here’s a brief description of the three colors you’ll see on placards, similar to traffic lights:

Green: Good to go; the restaurant has passed the food safety inspetion

Yellow: Caution; a conditional pass. The restaurant has two or more critical risk factors that must be corrected during the routine inspection

Red: Stop; the restaurant is temporarily closed and will reopen once the unsafe conditions have been corrected and verified by the health department.

You can learn more about the new food placarding system online here.

