San Francisco rolls back restrictions and the Church of 8 Wheels skates on

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Church of 8 Wheels rolled in the fun as soon as restrictions lifted in San Francisco on Thursday morning.

The city’s roller disco venue had its prayers heard.

A few people pulled on their skates before work and wheeled away the stress of the pandemic, relieved that COVID-19 trends have fallen enough for San Francisco to get to the least restrictive tier.

Church of 8 Wheels owner David Miles was all smiles under his mask. “We’ve been preparing for reopening ever since they first shut us down,” said the ‘Godfather.’

Dressed in a furry, funky fit and top hat, he joined the first skaters in lighting up the rink with glowing wheels on Thursday.

But it was just a preview: The rink will reopen to everyone on Friday, said Miles. And they’re not dropping any COVID-19 safety measures despite the dropping case rates.

Family entertainment centers and skate rinks have been allowed to reopen at limited capacity in the orange tier, but Miles had been preparing to make sure the Church is as safe as can be.

“We’ve revamped the place,” Miles assured, “We have four UVC surgical level air scrubbers placed around the building, and a whole sanitation system for the skates.”

He added that the virus is not over and they are requiring masks and also checking the temperatures of visitors.

