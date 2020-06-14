SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Police unions in San Francisco and San Jose have unveiled new reform measures to try and root out racist officers.
This recent action by the police unions comes after weeks of protest of police killings of Black men and women, along with the cry to defund local police departments around the Bay Area.
Now, the police unions are putting out a proposal for reform, which include:
- Creating a database of gross officers fired for misconduct
- Implementing a national use of force standard
- Creating an early warning system to identify needed training
- Making sure officers undergo crisis intervention and de-escalation training
- Creating a use of force analysis website that allows the public to monitor when and how force is used
Those unions, including San Francisco and San Jose, are also issuing a joint statement acknowledging that there are racist police officers and the unions’ commitment to find and get rid of those officers.
Check back for more details as this is developing.
Latest Stories:
- San Francisco, San Jose police unions unveil reform proposal to root out racist officers
- Westfield malls in San Francisco, Santa Clara to reopen Monday
- Atlanta officer fired after fatal shooting of black man
- SF man in viral video confronted by woman for writing ‘Black Lives Matter’ on his property speaks out
- Death of black man found hanged in Victorville under investigation; family doubts initial finding of suicide